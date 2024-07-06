Union Minister Suresh Gopi hails 'Swachhata Pakhwada' initiative of oil companies

Kozhikode (Kerala), Jul 6 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi on Saturday said oil companies are adopting various measures to reduce pollution and keep the country clean as part of the Centre's 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan'.

Oil companies have organised many programmes as part of the 'Swachhata Pakhwada' initiative under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan from July 1 to 15, he said.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the campaign launched by the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) at a school in this northern district, an official statement said.

The BPCL has implemented a project utilising robots for cleaning septic tanks, the minister pointed out.

Gopi also urged students to dedicate the morning hours of a day to clean up the Kozhikode beach.

The minister said it would be a great message of the Swachhata Pakhwada drive.