Union Minister Suresh Gopi hints at issues in cooperative federalism

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 3 (PTI) Union Minister of State, Suresh Gopi, on Wednesday hinted at certain issues in cooperative federalism, stating that the Centre cannot spend funds on projects in a state without the permission of the respective state government.

On being asked by reporters here whether cooperative federalism was a hurdle to development and that central funds are not flowing into the states because of that, the Union minister of state for petroleum, natural gas and tourism replied in the affirmative.

"Yes. Look at my disbursals. Why is it being held back and not letting the people benefit out of a certain corpus which comes from the people's tax money?" he said.

He said that when he met Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan for agricultural needs and scaling up rural development, the minister had asked him how it can be done from central funds "without having to beg for permission from the state government, keeping full respect for cooperative federalism".

"See, the structures are so intact, we cannot disrupt it, reconstruct it or dent it. So, how do we keep the intact nature of the constitution, but make sure that a central minister who belongs to the council, with the support of his prime minister and the cabinet, wants to do something for the people, what are the hurdles and hazards which we have to overcome or overtake," Gopi said.

"Which is why I said it is a demonic situation," he added.

His remark comes amidst a difference of opinion between him and the Kerala government on where an AIIMS should be established in the state.

While Gopi is stressing on setting up the premier medical institute in Alappuzha or Thrissur districts, the state government has claimed that it has identified and acquired land for it in Kozhikode district.

When reporters asked him about the allegations against suspended Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, Gopi said that while it was a serious issue, it should not affect the upcoming elections. PTI HMP ADB