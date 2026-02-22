Union Minister Suresh Gopi says Vizhinjam port realised after he raised it with PM Modi in 2014

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala), Feb 22 (PTI) Union Minister Suresh Gopi on Sunday said the Vizhinjam International Seaport project materialised after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014 and requested him to allot the project to Kerala.

Speaking at an event, the BJP MP said the full story of how the Vizhinjam port project became a reality would be known if Modi writes a book, and that his name would figure prominently in it.

He said that attempts to start the Vizhinjam port project had been made since the tenure of K Karunakaran as Chief Minister, but it could not be realised due to political tussles between the LDF and the UDF.

He said that on March 5, 2014, he met Modi after visiting Gujarat.

Gopi claimed that, although Modi had invited him to meet for one and a half years, he did not go, despite numerous invitations sent through various persons, including the police.

He said he finally met Modi after certain people to whom he listened approached with the request.

“When I met him, the first in the charter of demand I placed before him was that if he became the Prime Minister of India, Kerala should be allotted the Vizhinjam project. I said that if the project is given to Kerala, I will be your slave. It is a matter of pride for me to say that I became a slave to a government for the people of Kerala,” he said.

He also said that, due to his language limitations, some of his earlier remarks were misinterpreted.

He cited his comment on the appointment of upper-caste members to handle the Tribal Affairs portfolio as an example.

Gopi said that people from forward communities, such as Brahmins, Naidus, and Raos, should be appointed to work for the upliftment of backward class communities.

“But similarly, for the welfare of forward-class communities, ministers from backward classes should also be appointed. It is a broad and reformative perception,” he said.

He added that his greatest desire is to work at the Guruvayoor temple year-round.

“My biggest wish is to be the chairman of the Guruvayoor Devaswom Board. I have no desire other than that,” he said. PTI TBA TBA ROH