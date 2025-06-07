Union Minister Suresh Gopi visits Shine Tom Chacko in hospital

Thrissur(Kerala), Jun 7 (PTI) Union Minister Suresh Gopi on Saturday visited Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko and his mother who were admitted to a private hospital here after sustaining injuries in a car accident a day ago near Dharmapuri in Tamil Nadu, in which the actor's father died.

The Union Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Tourism told reporters that Chacko has a fracture in his left arm that requires surgery and his mother has a minor crack on her hip.

He said that the actor has decided to undergo the surgery after the funeral of his father which is likely to be held on Sunday afternoon as Chacko's sisters will reach Kerala late Saturday night.

Gopi also said that Chacko's mother has not yet been informed about her husband's death.

Regarding the accident, Gopi said that those sitting in the back were injured, while the two, including the driver, in the front were not.

The accident occurred while the family was travelling to Bengaluru, according to the police.

The actor was recently in the news after a couple of his female co-stars alleged him to have behaved inappropriately under the influence of drugs. He was arrested and released on bail, in a drugs case after he allegedly fled from a Kochi hotel here when a District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) team carried out a raid there. PTI HMP HMP ADB