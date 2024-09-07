Union Minister Suresh Gopi wishes to build statue of erstwhile ruler in Kerala

Thrissur (Kerala), Sep 7 (PTI) Union Minister Suresh Gopi on Saturday expressed his willingness to construct a life-size statue of erstwhile king Shakthan Thampuran, regarded as the architect of Thrissur city, and is waiting for the nod of the city civic authorities here.

The iconic statue of the ruler, situated at Sakthan Nagar in the city, had collapsed after a KSRTC bus rammed into it in June this year.

Gopi said there is no provision in the MP fund to spend money for the construction of the statue, but he is ready to bear the expenses as a tribute to Thrissur.

The actor-turned-politician won from the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency in the general election held this year.

Addressing reporters here, the Union Minister said he had called Corporation Mayor M K Varghese soon after the collapse of the statue and conveyed his willingness to construct a new one.

"I have said I am ready to construct a life-size bronze statue of Shakthan Thampuran....Let them (Corporation) convey their decision," Suresh Gopi said.

He also said it would take at least six months for the completion of the life-size statue.

Sakthan Thampuran, the Maharaja of Cochin (1790-1805), had designed the iconic temple festival of the state "Thrissur Pooram" as a celebration to unite the people of the land. PTI LGK ROH