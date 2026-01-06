Union Minister Thakur calls for scientific study on year-round paddy-fish farming in Kerala

Kochi, Jan 6 (PTI) Union Minister Ram Nath Thakur on Tuesday emphasised the need for a detailed scientific study to assess the potential of year-round integrated paddy-fish farming in Pokkali fields here.

Highlighting the importance of enhancing farmers’ income while ensuring ecological and socio-economic sustainability, the minister said the full potential of Pokkali fields must be tapped in a sustainable manner.

Pokkali is a saline-tolerant rice variety cultivated in waterlogged coastal areas of the state.

Thakur was responding to farmers’ demands to allow year-round fish farming in Pokkali fields, instead of following the current seasonal regulations, during his visit to Nayarambalam on Monday.

"Any decision must be preceded by a comprehensive evaluation of prevailing laws, environmental implications, and long-term socio-economic impacts," the minister said, according to a statement issued by the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI).

At present, rice cultivation is permitted in Pokkali fields from June to October, during the low-salinity period, while fish farming is allowed from November to April, when salinity levels are high.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare said understanding the feasibility and consequences of extending fish farming beyond the current season is essential before making policy decisions.

"Science-based assessments are crucial to strike a balance between productivity, the livelihoods of farmers and traditional fishermen, and ecosystem conservation," he added.

The minister’s visit was coordinated by the Ernakulam Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) of ICAR-CMFRI.

CMFRI Director Dr Grinson George said that if the state government permits, Ernakulam KVK is ready to conduct a detailed scientific and socio-economic study to evaluate the prospects of year-round integrated paddy-fish farming.

He also proposed a pilot experimental project covering 50 acres of Pokkali fields to generate evidence-based data to guide future policy interventions.

Later, during his visit to CMFRI, Thakur urged the scientific community to ensure that research outcomes translate into tangible benefits for farmers in rural areas.

The minister also released CMFRI’s new product, Cadalmin™ BSF Green Organic Compost, developed using zero-waste bioconversion technology from black soldier fly larvae.

A publication on Technology for Designer Pearl Production, and products of the ICAR-Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT) were also released during the function.

Thakur reviewed the activities of CMFRI and the Coconut Development Board.

Horticulture Commissioner Prabhat Kumar, CMFRI Director Dr Grinson George, CIFT Director Dr George Ninan, and Dr Shoba Joe Kizhakudan spoke on the occasion, the statement added. PTI LGK SSK