Union minister Thakur lays foundation stone for bridge on Ichamati river in Bengal

Jan 4 (PTI) Union minister Shantanu Thakur on Saturday laid the foundation stone for a single-lane bridge over the Ichamati river in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.

The bridge, being constructed by the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) at Swarupnagar at an estimated cost of Rs 16 crore, will ensure safer transit and unhindered river navigation, a statement said.

Thakur, the Union minister of state for ports, shipping and waterways, said the government is committed to developing infrastructure and empowering the state's waterways network.

The minister also announced that the government is actively considering the construction of another bridge at Taranipur at a cost of Rs 136.20 crore under the Sagarmala Project.

The development of National Waterways 44, which includes dredging operations and navigational aids, is part of the government's initiative to promote inland water transport and sustainable development in the region, the minister added.

Thakur said cargo traffic on national waterways has witnessed an exponential growth from 18 million tonnes in 2014 to 133 million tonnes at the end of FY2023-24.

The release also stated that in a bid to ease traffic congestion at the Ghojadanga, Bhomra and Petrapole integrated check posts (ICPs), India and Bangladesh have formed a joint technical committee.

According to the statement, the committee will conduct a feasibility study on the navigability of Ichamati river and explore its inclusion as a new route under the Protocol on Inland Water Transit and Trade (PIWT&T).

The statement said the proposed Indo-Bangladesh Protocol Route (IBPR) spans 170.38 km, connecting Hemnagar, Kalanchi, and Khedapara. PTI BSM MNB