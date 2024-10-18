Union minister to inaugurate 21st Divya Kala Mela in Jabalpur

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar will inaugurate the 21st Divya Kala Mela in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Saturday, an official statement said.

The 11-day event is being organised by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment to celebrate the creativity and entrepreneurship among Divyang artisans, it said.

The fair will bring together more than 100 Divyang entrepreneurs and artisans from over 20 states and Union Territories, offering a platform to showcase a diverse array of locally-made products, the statement said.

It will come to an end on October 27, it added. PTI UZM RHL