Union Minister unveils advanced machinery to enhance shipbuilding capacity at Cochin Shipyard

Kochi, Apr 7 (PTI) Union Minister for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday unveiled advanced machinery at the Cochin Shipyard here on Monday, aimed at enhancing the country's shipbuilding capacity.

While delivering his inaugural address, Sonowal called for efforts to transform Kochi and Cochin Shipyard into a global hub of shipbuilding and ship repair.

“Cochin Shipyard Limited stands as the pride of India, a testament to our indigenous shipbuilding excellence and self-reliance. From building the iconic INS Vikrant to delivering over 175 vessels and completing more than 2,500 ship repair projects, CSL reflects the transformative vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards self-reliance,” he added.

He inaugurated the ProArc CNC Plasma Cum Oxy Fuel Plate Cutting Machine, an advanced, Industry 4.0-ready facility that will significantly enhance CSL’s shipbuilding capabilities.

Fully IoT-enabled, the system allows real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and increased production efficiency, directly aligning with the objectives of the Shipbuilding Financial Assistance Policy (SBFAP) 2.0.

The Union Minister said this is a movement towards realising the vision of PM Narendra Modi's Atmanirbhar Bharat’ today.

“The launch of Industry 4.0-ready facilities and the Green TugTransition Programme marks a transformative leap in India's shipbuilding and green maritime journey," he said.

Under PM Narendra Modi’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, these initiatives reinforce our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and global competitiveness in the maritime sector.

The indigenous development of hybrid and electric propulsion tugs is not just a technological advancement, but a symbol of India’s growing capability to lead the global green maritime movement, he added.

CSL is the first Indian company to undertake the construction of these hybrid and electric propulsion tugs, with a total of 16 vessels planned across major ports in India. The project is being executed in collaboration with Robert Allan Ltd., the IndianRegister of Shipping, and other global experts, marking a major step in India’s green maritime transition, according to an official release.

The visit concluded with a renewed call to accelerate India's maritime journey—driven by bold ambition, anchored in Atmanirbhar Bharat, guided by Maritime India Vision 2030, and propelled by the transformative spirit of Maritime Amrit Kaal, the release added. PTI ARM ARM ROH