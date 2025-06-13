Union minister urges states to increase inland fish production

Indore, Jun 13 (PTI) Union fisheries minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh on Friday called on the states, especially those located away from the coast, to increase inland fish production and raise their share in India's fish and aquatic products exports.

He was speaking at 'Inland Fisheries and Aquaculture Meet 2025' here.

"Inland fisheries and aquaculture involve catching and cultivating fish in rivers, lakes, ponds, and reservoirs," Singh told reporters.

India is the world's second-largest fish producer, with nearly 70 per cent of its output coming from inland fisheries, but there is still vast potential to increase production through inland fisheries across the states, the minister said.

Currently, inland fisheries make only a limited contribution to the country's fish exports, he added.

"If inland fisheries grow, product quality improves, and processing gets better, states will contribute more significantly to exports," said the minister.

"The Centre is fully ready to extend all possible support to the states in this regard," he added.

Earlier, addressing the conference, Singh highlighted key initiatives such as the 'Blue Revolution' and the Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF), noting that a total investment of Rs 38,572 crore has been made to strengthen the sector.

The event was attended by representatives from states across the country, along with Union Ministers of State for Fisheries S P Singh Baghel and George Kurian.