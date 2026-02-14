Union minister Virendra Kumar inaugurates 29th Divya Kala Mela in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, Feb 14 (PTI) Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar on Saturday inaugurated the 29th edition of the Divya Kala Mela here, describing it as a platform promoting dignity, self-reliance and economic empowerment for persons with disabilities.

Addressing the gathering, the minister said the initiative reflected the government’s commitment to inclusive growth and equal opportunity.

“This is not merely an exhibition but a celebration of dignity, self-reliance and empowerment,” he said.

Highlighting measures taken since 2014, Kumar said the adoption of the term “Divyang” marked a shift in approach towards persons with disabilities.

He cited the enactment of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, expansion of disability categories and implementation of the Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan as steps strengthening accessibility and participation.

True respect, he emphasised, must translate into economic empowerment and social inclusion.

He noted that the Divya Kala Mela embodies this philosophy by directly linking the talent of Divyang artisans and entrepreneurs to markets across India.

Member of Parliament Satnam Singh Sandhu said respect for Divyangjan must be accompanied by livelihood opportunities to ensure dignity.

He lauded the initiative for enabling Divyang youth to showcase and sell their products closer to home.

"Without livelihood and self-reliance, dignity remains incomplete," he said, appreciating the ministry for creating platforms like Divya Kala Mela that enable Divyang youth, especially those unable to travel far, to showcase and market their products closer to home.

In his welcome address, Rajiv Sharma, Joint Secretary, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), said the Divya Kala Mela was a strong instrument of economic inclusion.

So far, Divya Kala Melas have been organised at 28 locations across the country with the participation of around 2,362 Divyang entrepreneurs, collectively generating income of over Rs 23 crore.

In addition to providing marketing platforms, the government has sanctioned loans exceeding Rs 20 crore through these initiatives to further strengthen Divyang entrepreneurship.

Parallel Rozgar Melas have witnessed participation of 3,131 candidates, out of which 1,007 were shortlisted and more than 313 have already received job offers, reflecting the employment-generating dimension of the initiative.

The mela here features around 75 stalls, including those by Divyang entrepreneurs, government of India institutions and NGOs.