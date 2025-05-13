Union minister visits Jammu hospital, enquires about health of those injured in Pak shelling

Jammu, May 13 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday visited Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) here and enquired about the health of six civilians who were injured in the Pakistani shelling and were undergoing treatment at the facility.

Singh, the Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, met the injured patients and was briefed about their condition by a team of doctors led by GMC Principal Ashutosh Gupta.

“We are happy that there was no mortality among the shelling victims brought to the GMC Hospital. Six patients are still undergoing treatment and two of them are admitted in intensive care units,” Singh, who represents the Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency of Jammu and Kashmir, told reporters.

Among the two patients admitted in the ICU, one is responding satisfactorily to the treatment while the condition of another remains critical.

“I have myself served in the hospital for decades together and it is satisfying to note that the hospital is equipped with all types of vital equipment necessary for managing critical cases. Not a single patient was referred outside which speaks volumes about the institute,” he said.

He lauded the role of the management, medical and paramedical staff and said the hospital lived up to the expectations during the four days of the challenging situation.