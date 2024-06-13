Union ministers Annapurna Devi, Savitri Thakur visit welfare homes across Delhi

New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) Minister of Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi and the Union Minister of State Savitri Thakur visited several central government-sponsored welfare institutions at the Nirmal Chhaya Complex here, as per an official statement released on Thursday.

During their visit, the Ministers visited the Children Home for Girls, After Care Home for Women, and the Child Welfare Committee. These institutions operate under Mission Vatsalya, a ministry initiative focused on providing family-based, non-institutional care for children facing difficult circumstances, the statement read.

Devi took the opportunity to engage with the children.

The visit also included a stop at the One Stop Centre and SANKALP-Hub for Empowerment of Women. These institutions, part of Mission Shakti, aim to enhance the safety, security, and empowerment of women.

The One Stop Centre provides integrated support and assistance to women affected by violence, while SANKALP focuses on holistic empowerment programs.

Discussions during the visit highlighted various initiatives to bolster the capabilities of these institutions.

Both the Ministers emphasized the importance of child rights advocacy, raising awareness, and strengthening the juvenile justice care and protection system.

These efforts are seen as crucial steps towards realizing the vision of women-led development and ensuring that no child is left behind, aligning with the broader goal of "Viksit Bharat" (Developed India) as envisioned by the Prime Minister, according to an official statement by the ministry.