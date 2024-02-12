Union ministers arrive in Chandigarh, begin talks with farmer leaders

Chandigarh, Feb 12 (PTI) A team of Union ministers on Monday evening began talks here with farmer leaders in a bid to dissuade them from their 'Delhi Chalo' march to press the Centre for enactment of a law on minimum support price for crops.

The ministers, including food and consumer affairs minister Piyush Goyal and agriculture minister Arjun Munda, were holding a meeting with the farmer leaders at the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration in Sector 26 here.