Union ministers, BJP allies, CMs credit Modi, Shah for Delhi poll sweep

New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) Union ministers, chief ministers of BJP-ruled states, and NDA partners on Saturday showered praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and Home Minister Amit Shah's strategies for BJP's victory in the Delhi Assembly elections.

BJP leaders and allies such as the NCP, Shiv Sena and Lok Janshakti Party (RV) credited Shah for drafting "accurate" poll strategies that ensured the saffron party's return to power in Delhi after more than 26 years.

BJP was headed for a massive win in Delhi, bagging 48 seats in the 70-member House, with the ruling AAP falling well short with just 22 seats.

The BJP lost power in 1998 to the Congress, which ruled the national capital for the next three terms.

BJP's allies said on Saturday that Delhi voters have rejected the Congress that had questioned the election process and claimed that the Constitution was under attack.

"The voters have once again handed the Congress, which falsely claimed that the Constitution and elections are all in crises, a complete defeat. Their lie has been defeated and the voters have fully supported the truth," Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said.

"BJP's landslide victory in Delhi is a victory of faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the policies of the BJP," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said.

Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said the victory in Delhi elections was a stamp of approval on the policies of all-round development pursued by Prime Minister Modi.

"This is a victory of development and good governance," Gadkari said.

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the people of Delhi have put an end to the politics of lies and theatrics pursued by the AAP.

"Farmers in the national capital were tired of the 'AAP-da' government. Now the farmers will benefit from the policies of the Central government," Chouhan, a former Madhya Pradesh chief minister, said.

The BJP had deployed several chief ministers, leaders from across the country, and NDA partners for election campaigning in Delhi.

Chief ministers Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Devendra Fadnavis (Maharashtra), Mohan Yadav (Madhya Pradesh), Nayab Singh Saini (Haryana), Pushkar Singh Dhami (Uttarakhand), Pramod Sawant (Goa), and Bhajanlal Sharma (Rajasthan) were seen camping in the national capital, addressing public meetings and holding roadshows for BJP candidates.

Alliance partners Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena), Ajit Pawar (NCP), K Rammohan Naidu (TDP), and Chirag Paswan (LJSP-RV) also credited the "charismatic" appeal of Modi and "meticulous" strategising of Shah for BJP's victory in the national capital.

"BJP got this success due to the trust in Narendra Modi's leadership and the accurate management of Amit Shah," NCP leader and Rajya Sabha member Sunetra Pawar said.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also congratulated Modi, Shah and BJP chief J P Nadda for BJP's success in Delhi polls.

"Modi ji's guarantees have worked wonders in Delhi... After Maharashtra, the voters of Delhi have expressed faith in the leadership of Modi. The victory run of the BJP continues," Shiv Sena leader Shinde said, adding that the voters of Delhi have averted a "disaster" and also taught a lesson to the Congress, which made false claims of the Constitution being in danger.

JD(U) national spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad said people have fully rejected the misgovernance of the Aam Aadmi Party.

Good days are coming for the people of Delhi as the same party ruling the Centre and the city will bring them a lot of benefits, he said.

TDP leader and Union minister K Rammohan Naidu said BJP's massive mandate reflected the people's trust in a responsible and accountable government that is committed to delivering on its promises.

"With a double-engine Sarkar in state and Centre, the capital region is set to soar to new heights of prosperity and growth. Together, the NDA government will fulfil the aspirations of every Delhiite and build a stronger, brighter future for our great city," Naidu said. PTI SKU ARI