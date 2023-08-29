Union ministers, BJP chief to flag off 'Jan Ashirward Yatras' in poll-going MP

Bhopal, Aug 29 (PTI) Ahead of assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will take out 'Jan Ashirwad Yatras' from five places in Madhya Pradesh in the first week of September and they will be flagged off by party president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior leaders.

These yatras, a mass outreach programme of the ruling party ahead of polls, will be flagged off by Shah, Nadda, Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari from different places and they will traverse through Vindhya, Mahakaushal, Malwa, Gwalior-Chambal and Bundelkhand regions before culminating in Bhopal, a state BJP spokesman said on Tuesday.

Nadda will flag off the first 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' (People's Blessing March) on September 3 from Chitrakoot in the Vindhya region and the march will reach state capital Bhopal via Niwari, he said.

The second yatra will be inaugurated by Shah on September 5 from Mandla, which will reach Bhopal via Jabalpur, said the spokesman.

On the same day (September 5), the Union home minister will flag off the fifth march from Sheopur in the Gwalior-Chambal region. On September 6, Gadkari will inaugurate the third march in the series from Khandwa under the Indore division, he said.

The fourth yatra will be inaugurated by Defence Minister Singh from Neemuch in the Malwa region on September 4, said the BJP spokesman.

State BJP secretary Rajneesh Agrawal said all these yatras will culminate in Bhopal on September 25, where a “Karyakarta Mahakumbh” (mega gathering of party workers) will be organised.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited for the gathering, Agrawal said.

Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh are due by the year-end. PTI ADU MAS RSY