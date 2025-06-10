Union ministers, BJP CMs hail 11 years of PM Modi's leadership; highlight Op Sindoor success

Dehradun/Lucknow, Jun 10 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said Operation Sindoor is proof that in the last 11 years the Narendra Modi government has transformed India’s security apparatus by changing attitude towards national security issues while Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asserted that retaliatory strikes will be the answer to those imposing war on the country.

As chief ministers of BJP-ruled states, union ministers and senior party leaders addressed public events and held news conferences in several state capitals to laud the prime minister's "strong and decisive" leadership, they said Modi’s 11 years in office will be remembered as a "golden period" in the making of a self-reliant India.

“In the last 11 years, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi-led Government has transformed India’s security apparatus by changing the attitude and the way of action towards every issue related to national security, and the world witnessed this shift during Operation Sindoor,” Singh said while addressing a dialogue on ‘National Security & Terrorism’, organised in Dehradun.

Defence Minister Singh said Operation Sindoor carried out in retaliation to the Pahalgam carnage was the "biggest action" taken against terrorism in India's history, adding that the government under Modi's leadership has bolstered the circle of national security.

Adityanath said that under Modi's leadership, India has regained its honour on the global platform, which had "diminished" during the 65 years of Congress and other "unstable" governments.

Referring to Operation Sindoor that was launched on May 7 in the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam attack, he told a gathering in Lucknow, "If someone imposes war on us or encourages terrorism, the answer will be surgical strikes, air strikes and Operation Sindoor".

In a post on X, Minister Singh said that during the 11 years of Prime Minister Modi's "bold and visionary" leadership, India's defence sector has transformed remarkably from a largely import-driven model to becoming a "trusted global exporter".

India's defence exports have risen to Rs 23,622 crore in 2024-25 from Rs 1,940 crore in 2014-15, he added.

Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth said in Shimla that the central government has set a target of Rs 3 lakh crore for defence exports by 2029.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said 11 years of Modi government at the Centre saw a changed India and a new work culture emerging and claimed that the western state received ten times more funds during this period compared to the UPA rule.

While Union Jal Shakti minister CR Paatil said Prime Minister Modi has ended the politics of appeasement and brought accountability and transparency after assuming office in 2014, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant underlined that the prime minister has given a responsive and responsible government to reform, perform and transform.

In Chennai, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said Modi's 11 years in office has brought in a transformation from hopelessness and negativity to progress and all-round development.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi credited the prime minister for providing a stable government that has spurred growth, development and prosperity in the country.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said Operation Sindoor has raised India's stature in the world in the new era of technological warfare.

Describing eleven years of Modi government as an era of development and change in the country, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said in Dehradun that 27 crore people rose above the poverty line in the country during the period which also saw India emerge as a self-reliant "defence power." Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said Prime Minister Modi has transformed the lives of millions, with over 27 crore Indians lifted out of extreme poverty in the last 11 years.

Union Power Minister Manohar Lal highlighted the achievements in the power sector.

He said power deficit was 0.1 per cent as of April 2025. This marks a "monumental improvement" from the 4.2 per cent shortage experienced in 2013-14, ensuring greater power availability for all, he added.

At the Lucknow event, Chief Minister Adityanath criticised the previous governments at the Centre.

"Earlier, before 2014, there was a prevailing trend in the country to remain passive on issues like terrorism. The narrative was that India is a nation that only advocates peace no matter the circumstances".

The chief minister said there was a tendency to chant the mantra of peace even in the face of aggression.

"That mindset had deeply taken root. But through the 'new normal' established under the current leadership, that approach has been completely reversed. Now, India responds with strength, not silence," he said.

"Eleven years of the government are being completed at a time when the whole world has seen the Indian military power, tested in Pakistan and trusted by the world, which we have just witnessed through Operation Sindoor." In these years, Prime Minister Modi has given India a distinct global identity. His governance is marked by service, good administration and welfare of the poor, the chief minister said.

Adityanath said the country has received a leadership that is free from corruption, dynastic politics and appeasement.

Adityanath said the country has received a leadership that is free from corruption, dynastic politics and appeasement.

The vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' (One India, Great India) is now being realised under a strong and decisive leadership, he added.