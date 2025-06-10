Union Minister's claims about Malappuram teen's death baseless: Saseendran

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 10 (PTI) Kerala Forest Minister A K Saseendran on Tuesday termed as "half-truths" and "baseless" the reported claims by Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav regarding the state's powers to kill wild animals and the recent death of a teen in Malappuram due to a live wire trap laid for wild boars.

Saseendran said that the Union Environment Minister was merely reiterating the allegations of the opposition with regard to the boy's death.

He denied that there was any negligence on the part of the state government as was reportedly claimed by the union minister.

Saseendran also said that while the Chief Wildlife Warden (CWC) has powers to order killing of a wild animal which causes loss of life or property in populated areas, a standard operating procedure (SOP) has to be followed before issuing any such direction.

One of the requirements under the SOP is to constitute a local area committee which shall also include a representative of the National Tiger Conservation Authority, the forest minister said.

He said that there are similar impractical requirements in the SOP which hamper the decision to be taken by the CWC.

"We sent a letter requesting the central government to give relaxations with regard to such requirements in the SOP. However, there is no response yet on that and the union minister was silent about it when he spoke to the media," Saseendran contended.

He claimed that such "double standards" of the Centre were responsible for the sufferings of the people living in the forested hilly regions of the southern state.

Yadav, while reportedly speaking to the media in Delhi a day ago, had blamed Kerala government for the death of the boy and also claimed that the Centre has issued guidelines permitting panchayats to kill wild boars if they pose a threat to human life and property.

15-year-old Ananthu alias Jithu, a Class 10 student, died after coming into contact with a live wire from an electric fence set up illegally on a private land to trap wild boars at Vazhikadavu in Malappuram district on Saturday. PTI HMP HMP ROH