Union ministers, CMs to accompany BJP candidates filing nomination papers in Punjab

Chandigarh, May 12 (PTI) Union ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Hardeep Singh Puri, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Rajasthan counterpart Bhajan Lal Sharma will accompany BJP candidates in Punjab for filing their nomination papers on Monday.
Punjab's 13 Lok Sabha seats will go to the polls on June 1.
Nomination papers can be filed in Punjab till Tuesday. The papers will be scrutinised on Wednesday while Friday is the last date to withdraw nominations.
Sarma and the BJP's Punjab unit chief Sunil Jakhar will accompany the party's Patiala candidate Preneet Kaur. Jakhar will also accompany the BJP's Sangrur candidate Arvind Khanna, a statement said.
Union Petroleum Minister Puri will join Ferozepur candidate Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi for filing his nomination. Union Jal Shakti Minister Shekhawat and Sharma will accompany the BJP's Hoshiarpur candidate Anita Som Parkash, it added.
Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi will accompany Gejja Ram Valmiki, the BJP's Fatehgarh Sahib candidate.
Former IAS officer and the BJP's Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur Sidhu will also file her nomination on Monday. She will be accompanied by former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani and senior BJP leader Harjit Singh Grewal. PTI CHS CHS SZM