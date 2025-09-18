Union Ministers Jitendra Singh, Jitin Prasada visit flood-hit areas in Punjab

Chandigarh, Sep 18 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday visited flood-hit areas in Pathankot district and interacted with the affected people.

During his visit, he also met shopkeepers whose goods were damaged during the recent floods and asked them to prepare the estimate for their losses for compensation.

"Issued instructions for expediting the process of making an estimate of the losses suffered both in terms of damage to the constructed structures as well as the business goods in sale outlets and godowns," Singh said in a post on X.

"In the presence of Deputy Commissioner Aditya Uppal, the locals were advised that they should also prepare an estimate of the losses suffered and submit the same to the Municipal authorities. The list prepared by them and the one prepared by official authorities would then be tallied and matched," he said.

The minister also issued on the spot instructions for immediate clearing of the debris and cleaning of the place to avoid epidemic risk. He also asked officials to make transitory arrangements for resumption of functioning of market and residential premises.

Singh said locals expressed their appreciation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had not only personally visited Punjab but had also deputed central teams for assisting in rehabilitation of the affected.

Union Minister Jitin Prasada visited flood-hit areas in Gurdaspur district and assured people that in this difficult time, the Modi government stands firmly with every affected family.

Every possible step is being taken to provide relief, safety, and support to the affected people, he said.

Prasada, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Electronics and Information Technology, earlier visited BSF Headquarters in Gurdaspur. During the visit, he was briefed by Jaswinder Kumar Birdi, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Gurdaspur.

Birdi also apprised the minister of the recent flood situation in the border belt, the challenges faced by BSF troops manning the border outposts during incessant rains, and the steadfastness with which the force continued its primary duty of safeguarding the nation's frontiers.

Prasada was further informed about the humanitarian initiatives undertaken by Border Security Force (BSF), including timely rescue and relief measures extended to the border residents severely affected by the floods.

The minister joined the BSF personnel at the Jawan Mess for breakfast, interacted with them and appreciated their dedication, morale, and commitment to duty.

Punjab faced one of its worst flood disasters in decades, primarily due to the swollen Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers, along with seasonal rivulets resulting from heavy rainfall in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. Heavy rains in Punjab exacerbated the flooding situation.

The worst-affected districts in the floods were Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Pathankot, Hoshiarpur, Ferozepur, Fazilka and Tarn Taran. PTI CHS OZ OZ OZ