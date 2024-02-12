Union Ministers Khuba, Murugan hand over appointment letters to recruits in T'gana

Hyderabad, Feb 12 (PTI) Union Ministers Bhagwanth Khuba and L Murugan on Monday handed over appointment letters to newly recruited candidates as part of Rozgar Mela organised in Telangana.

Advertisment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed more than 1 lakh appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in Central government departments today via video conferencing.

Murugan, the Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, handed over the appointment letters to the newly selected candidates of the National Industrial Security Academy (NISA) here, an official release said.

Addressing the event, Murugan said that the next 25 years are crucial for India.

Advertisment

"Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the country is developing at a historic pace. With his vision, India will become a developed country by 2047," he said.

The newly-inducted appointees are also getting an opportunity to train themselves through ‘Karmayogi Prarambh’, an online module focusing on grooming government servants, he said.

In another similar event at CRPF Group Centre in Chandrayangutta here, Bhagwanth Khuba, the Minister of State for Chemicals, Fertilizers, and Renewable Energy, handed over appointment letters to the newly selected candidates in the state.

Addressing the candidates, he said that the recruitment was done very seamlessly and with an unbiased approach. He urged the newly recruited to accept the job responsibilities and serve the country, fulfilling their responsibilities.

As many as 405 candidates received the appointment letters in the Rozgar Mela, including various Central government departments, the release said. PTI VVK VVK KH