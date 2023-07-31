Union ministers, Nadda, RSS gen secy Hosabole pay tributes to late Sangh functionary

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Senior BJP and RSS functionaries including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, party president J P Nadda and Hindutva organisation's general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Monday paid tributes to late Sangh functionary Madan Das Devi here.

Former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu and Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Dharmendra Pradhan, Piyush Goyal and Anurag Thakur were among the other dignitaries who attended the condolence meeting, a statement said.

Devi, who passed away last week, had served as the national organisation secretary of the RSS' students body Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad for 22 years and played a crucial role in strengthening and transforming organisation into a significant and dynamic force, a statement said. Hosabole said he was a peerless architect in building organisation and shaping people, adding the late RSS functionary played an important role in his growth as well.

Nadda said Devi will remain a source of inspiration for numerous RSS members and others. His dedication to the country and society will always guide them, the BJP president said. PTI KR TIR TIR