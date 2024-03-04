Union ministers, other BJP leaders donate to party fund for building 'Viksit Bharat'

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi contributed Rs 2,000 to the BJP's campaign to strengthen efforts to build a 'Viksit Bharat', several BJP leaders including Union ministers on Monday contributed to the party fund.

Those who contributed on Monday to the BJP fund ahead of the Lok Sabha polls included Union ministers Rajnath Singh, S Jaishankar, and Smriti Irani.

Singh contributed Rs 2,000 to the BJP fund and shared its receipt on X, appealing to people to donate for “nation building”.

“With a resolve to make India a developed country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP has started a campaign to bring every countryman together. The role of individuals is important in making this campaign successful,” the defence minister said.

“I have contributed to join this resolve of the BJP. You also contribute to this and become a participant in this campaign of nation building. I appeal to everyone to be a part of #DonationForNationBuilding through the NaMo App,” Singh added.

Jaishankar also contributed Rs 2,000 to strengthen the BJP’s efforts to build a developed country.

“Contributed to the BJP to strengthen our efforts to build Viksit Bharat. Urge all to support the vision of building India into a developed nation by 2047. Small contributions by all will strengthen our resolve and ensure that the BJP keeps delivering growth and development for all,” the external affairs minister wrote on X, sharing receipt of his contribution.

Irani contributed Rs 1,000 and exhorted people to support the BJP’s campaign.

“Happy to donate and extend my support to BJP as we work towards realising PM Narendra Modiji's vision to build a ViksitBharat,” she wrote on X, sharing receipt of her contribution.

“Join me in participating in the #DonationForNationBuilding campaign through the NaMoApp,” she added.

Following the cue, several other BJP leaders contributed to the party fund and shared the receipts on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah contributed Rs 2,000 to the BJP fund on Sunday.

“Every person's support is crucial to building a Viksit Bharat. Under the leadership of Modi Ji, the BJP has been working towards making Bharat a developed nation,” he said in a post on X.

“Let us all stand shoulder-to-shoulder and make the #DonationForNationBuilding a nationwide campaign using the NaMo App,” he said.

On March 1, BJP chief J P Nadda contributed Rs 1,000 to party fund and urged people to donate for the party’s campaign for 'Viksit Bharat'.

“I have donated to the BJP to pledge my individual support to PM Modi's visions for making India a Viksit Bharat,” he had said in a post on X.

“Let us all come forward and join this #DonationForNationBuilding mass movement using the NaMo App,” he added. PTI PK PK KVK KVK