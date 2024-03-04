Union ministers Shekhawat, Ajay Mishra in Gujarat on Mar 5-6 to interact with citizens

Ahmedabad, Mar 4 (PTI) Union ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Ajay Mishra will be in Gujarat on March 5 and 6 to take part in various events and interact with people from different walks of life, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party said on Monday.

In a release, it said Union Minister of Jal Shakti Shekhawat will begin his tour on March 5 from Surendranagar town where he will hold a meeting with office bearers of Kheti Bank and local trade bodies. Later in the evening, he will address a public rally in Dumala village of Ahmedabad district.

"On March 6, he would visit Ambaji temple in Banaskantha district and hold meetings with co-operative leaders associated with Banas Dairy at Sanadar village. In the evening, he will attend a party meeting at Palanpur," it said.

Ajay Mishra, Minister of State in the Ministry of Home affairs, will be in Ahmedabad on March 5 and meet textile traders and jewellers and attend a programme of non-Gujaratis in Amraiwadi area of the city in the evening.

"On the next day, Mishra will attend 'Yuva Samvad' event at Bhat village in Gandhinagar. Later during the day, he will meet local industrialists in Vastral area of Ahmedabad," the BJP release said. PTI PJT BNM