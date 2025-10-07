Union ministers Shripad Yesso Naik, V Somanna visit flood-hit areas in Punjab

Kapurthala, Oct 7 (PTI) Union ministers Shripad Yesso Naik and V Somanna arrived on separate two-day visits to Punjab on Tuesday to review relief and rehabilitation efforts in the flood-ravaged state.

Naik visited flood-hit areas of Kapurthala while Somanna toured villages in Amritsar district.

On the first day of his visit, Naik held a detailed review meeting at the Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner's Office, which was attended by senior officers of the district administration.

He reviewed progress of the flood relief work; assessed damage to houses, fields and livestock, and instructed the officers to disburse compensation to affected families on time.

He visited Gurdwara Sri Ber Sahib in Sultanpur Lodhi and then undertook a detailed tour of Amritpur, Rajewal and Bhandal Bet villages in Bholath and Sultanpur Lodhi tehsils.

The minister met flood-affected families, farmers, women and vulnerable groups, listened to their concerns and assured them of sustained relief measures. He also interacted with local panchayat members and district officials, including sub-divisional magistrates of Sultanpur Lodhi and Kapurthala.

At Amritpur, the minister distributed ration kits provided by the BJP.

At Rajewal, he visited a medical camp being run at the government primary school premises there and interacted with volunteers.

"As directed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers have been personally reaching out to families impacted by floods in Punjab. Our focus is on the welfare of farmers and citizens. The Centre would extend all possible support to ensure speedy rehabilitation and return of normalcy in the state," Naik said.

He emphasised that the Centre stands firmly with Punjab in its hour of need and is working in coordination with the state government.

Naik had visited Patiala district on September 20 and interacted with flood-hit farmers and families.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti, V Somanna, toured Kakkar, Lodhi Gujjar, Manj, Saidpur and other villages in Amritsar. He interacted with locals and took stock of the flood damage.

Somanna assured them that the Central government is committed to providing full assistance to Punjab during this difficult time.

The minister is scheduled to offer prayers at the Golden Temple on Wednesday and also inspect the Amritsar railway station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

Punjab faced one of its worst floods in decades, primarily due to the swelling of Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets following torrential rains in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. Heavy rains in Punjab exacerbated the flood situation. PTI CHS JMS RUK RUK