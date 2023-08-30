Union Ministers visit accident prone Muthalapozhi harbour in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 30 (PTI) Union Ministers Parshottam Rupala, L Murugan and V Muraleedharan on Wednesday visited the Muthalapozhi harbour which has been in the news for the various fishing boat accidents one of which led to the loss of four lives recently.

Rupala, the Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, after his visit to the harbour told reporters that all necessary steps will be taken to make the area -- where the sea meets a river and a lake -- accident free.

He said that an expert team studying the cause of the accidents will submit a report soon and based upon that discussions would be held with the fishermen on the further course of action.

Rupala also said that the report of the Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS) team will be placed before those associated with the fisheries sector, people's representatives and the state government for discussion.

He assured that a permanent solution for the problem would be arrived at soon.

Muraleedharan, the Union Minister of State for External Affairs, said that the Centre had directed the Adani Vizhinjam port authorities to complete the dredging at Muthalapozhi.

Even though the Adani Group informed that the dredging could not be completed due to rain, strict instructions were given to remove the stone and sand immediately to expedite the resolution of the problem, he said.

The Union Ministers also visited the Vizhinjam Fish Landing Centre and Vizhinjam Central Marine Research Institute (CMFRI).

Rupala and Murugan will also begin the 8th phase of the Sagar Parikrama Yatra from Kanyakumari from August 31, a Central government release said.

Prior to the visit of the Union Ministers, a Central team of experts led by Muraleedharan had visited the area on July 17 following frequent boat accidents there.

The coastal community has been contending for some time that the area is dangerous for their vessels.

Earlier, a political row had erupted in the state over the July 10 boat accident at Muthalapozhi that claimed four lives, with the ruling CPI(M) and the opposition Congress accusing each other of trying to create tension in the coastal area.

According to Father Eugene Pereira, the Vicar General of the Latin Archdiocese, the accident which claimed the lives of four fishermen was the 10th such incident in the area this year alone. PTI HMP HMP KH