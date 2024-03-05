Union Minster Anurag Thakur flags off bike rally for drug awareness in Hamirpur

Hamirpur (HP), Mar 5 (PTI) Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday flagged off a bike rally here to spread awareness on making Himachal Pradesh a drug-free state.

A large number of people, including women, participated in the rally from Gandhi Chowk in Hamirpur, Thakur's Lok Sabha constituency.

The Union Information and Broadcasting Minister had flagged off a similar rally at Una on Monday.

Drug abuse is harming people, especially the young generation, and there is a need to curb the flow of narcotics and make society drug-free, he said.

He also urged the people to obey traffic rules as even a minor mistake can claim many lives. PTI/COR/BPL RT RT RT