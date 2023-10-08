Union MoS Home meets Sikkim CM; reviews floods situation, assures help

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra held a high-level meeting with Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang in Gangtok on Sunday and took stock of the situation following the flash flood in the state that has so far claimed 32 lives.

Advertisment

Mishra arrived in Gangtok on Saturday for a three-day visit to the state.

The primary agenda of the meeting was to deliberate on the recovery and restoration efforts in the aftermath of the recent flood, according to an official statement here.

Both leaders held comprehensive discussions, examining the immediate and long-term strategies to address the current situation. The discussion was focused on the coordination of resources, relief assistance, and support to expedite the rescue and recovery work, it said.

Advertisment

Mishra reaffirmed the commitment of the Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to collaborate closely with the state government to ensure swift and effective recovery.

The chief minister expressed gratitude towards the Central government for its prompt response and expressed commitment to work in tandem with it to expedite the recovery and restoration work.

Both the leaders reiterated their resolve to work tirelessly to restore normalcy and extend support to those affected by the recent floods, the statement said.

Advertisment

The Union minister visited disaster-affected areas in Naga of Mangan district and assured the people of extending relief and assistance while emphasising that the Prime Minister is continuously monitoring the situation.

Mishra underscored the urgent need to prioritise the rescue and relief efforts for individuals stranded in isolated areas.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police continues to conduct search and rescue operations at Chungtham town near the Teesta hydropower project in Mangan district on Sunday.

Advertisment

One body was recovered from a tunnel. A log bridge has been made across the Teesta River for the movement of the people.

Two teams of the National Disaster Response Force are also conducting search and rescue operations, the statement said, adding two more teams of the NDRF have reached Chungtham and are carrying out search and rescue operations.

Thirty-two bodies, including those of nine Armymen, have been recovered so far from the slush and debris of the flash flood in the Teesta river that devastated Sikkim, while the search continued for the over 100 people who are still missing, officials said on Sunday.

The flash flood, which was triggered by a cloudburst in the early hours of Wednesday, has affected 41,870 people. So far, 2,563 people have been rescued from different areas of the state, most of which have been cut off from the rest of the country, according to the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority. PTI ACB NSD NSD