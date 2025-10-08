Union MoS V Somanna reviews redevelopment work of Amritsar railway station

Amritsar, Oct 8 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti V Somanna on Wednesday conducted a comprehensive inspection and review of the ongoing redevelopment work at Amritsar Railway Station which is being redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS).

Chief Project Manager briefed the minister on the progress in transforming Amritsar Railway Station, a city that serves as the gateway to the Golden Temple and witnesses around one lakh visitors daily, reflecting its rich cultural and spiritual heritage.

During his visit, Somanna emphasised the central government's commitment to providing an unparalleled travel experience for the millions of pilgrims and tourists visiting Amritsar.

He stated that under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, Amritsar Railway Station is transforming into a modern hub that reflects the city's rich heritage with world class facilities.

In a statement issued here, it was stated that the minister was presented with the detailed scope of work for the project, which outlines a massive expansion and modernisation plan.

The major key works which included connectivity and accessibility, provision of 15 escalators and 14 lifts across buildings to ensure seamless movement for all passengers, lifts, and tactile flooring to assist visually impaired passengers, along with suitable toilets.

There will be a dedicated circulating area with separate drop off and pick up lanes to ensure smooth traffic flow and passenger convenience.

Somanna directed the railway officials to maintain a relentless pace of work while adhering to the highest standards of quality and safety and to ensure that the ongoing construction causes minimal disruption to the daily operations and passenger movement.

The 'Amrit Bharat Station Scheme' announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focuses on enhancing passenger's experience, improving accessibility and to transform Indian Railways into a world-class travel infrastructure. PTI JMS CHS NB NB