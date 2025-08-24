Union petroleum minister, Rajasthan CM inspect HPCL refinery in Balotra

Jaipur, Aug 24 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday inspected the HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited at Pachpadra in Balotra district.

They conducted a detailed review of the crude distillation unit (CDU), the Vacuum Distillation Unit (VDU) and the Delayed Coker Unit (DCU) and interacted with employees.

They also inaugurated the Refinery Main Control Room (RCMR).

Following this, the chief minister and Union minister launched the operator training simulator at the RMCR. Sharma demonstrated the start-up of the pumping system for the CDU, VDU and DCU units through the control panels and got a detailed briefing on operational processes, according to an official statement.

During the project review meeting, HPCL (Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited) officials presented the refinery's current status, production and dispatch plans, and the operational efficiency of key units.

Puri directed the officials to prepare a 15-day action plan for skill development initiatives, aimed at providing local youth employment opportunities at the refinery.

Discussions on the commissioning of upcoming critical units were also held at the meeting.

The chief minister asked HPCL officials to explore solar energy production and battery storage projects in the state, and instructed the early opening of the refinery-operated hospital at Sambhra area.

He also asked to prepare a sales plan for refinery products and increase green cover in the refinery premises. Sharma assured full support from the state government for the smooth and full-capacity operation of key refinery units.

Expressing satisfaction over progress, Sharma said that joint efforts of the state and Central governments have accelerated work at the refinery over the last six months and operations are expected to commence soon.

He said that the refinery will play a vital role in generating local employment and boosting the state economy while aligning with environmental conservation and holistic development goals.

Animal Husbandry and Dairy Minister Joraram Kumawat, State Minister of Industry and Commerce K K Vishnoi, MP Rajendra Gehlot, MLA Hamir Singh Bhayal, former Union minister Kailash Chaudhary, Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant and senior HPCL officials were also present during the visit.