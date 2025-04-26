Union power minister meets Sikkim Guv, discusses initiatives in power, urban infra

Gangtok, Apr 26 (PTI) Union Minister of Power Manohar Lal Khattar called on the Governor of Sikkim Om Prakash Mathur at Raj Bhavan on Saturday and discussed key developmental initiatives taken in the sector.

The two dignitaries also discussed the initiatives undertaken in other sectors like urban infrastructure and housing, a Raj Bhavan statement said.

According to the statement, Mathur appreciated the efforts of the Centre in strengthening infrastructure in Sikkim and highlighted the unique needs and challenges of the Himalayan state.

The Union minister assured continued support from the central government for the holistic development of Sikkim, it said.

Khattar is on a three-day visit to Sikkim. PTI KDK SBN SBN