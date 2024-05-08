Union Power Minister R K Singh owns movable, immovable assets worth Rs 10.49 crore

Patna, May 8 (PTI) Union Power Minister and senior BJP leader R K Singh owns movable and immovable assets worth Rs 10.49 crore, as per the affidavit filed by him.

His wife owns movable and immovable assets worth Rs 1.83 crore.

Singh who is seeking re-election from Arrah Lok Sabha seat as the NDA nominee filed his nomination papers on Tuesday. Elections will be held in Arrah, Nalanda, Patna Sahib, Pataliputra, Buxar, Sasaram, Karakat and Jahanabad in the last phase on June 1.

In the affidavit filed before the Returning Officer along with the nomination paper, Singh has declared that he has movable assets worth Rs 96.13 lakh and immovable assets owned by him are worth Rs 9.53 crore. His wife owns movable assets worth Rs 43 lakh and immovable assets of Rs 1.40 crore.

According to the affidavit, the union minister has Rs 30,000 cash in hand whereas his wife has Rs 25,000 cash in hand.

Singh has four bank accounts. His wife has two bank accounts and jewellery worth Rs 28 lakh.

Singh is pitted against Sudama Prasad, CPI(M-L) Liberation sitting MLA from Tararai assembly seat, who is Mahagathbandhan's nominee. Singh, a former Union Home Secretary, has been representing the Arrah Lok Sabha seat since May 2014. PTI PKD RG