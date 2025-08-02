Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari worships at Tirupati temple

Tirupati, Aug 2 (PTI) Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday offered prayers at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple here, TTD said.

Gadkari was accorded a grand reception by TTD additional executive officer Venkaiah Chowdary.

"Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on Saturday," said the press release.

Following his darshan, Gadkari was offered Vedic blessings by the priests at Ranganayakula Mandapam.

Later, the additional executive officer presented theertha prasadams and a photograph of the deity to the minister. PTI STH ADB