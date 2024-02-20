Union social justice minister to inaugurate disability rehabilitation facilities in Karnataka

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar is slated to inaugurate several facilities in the field of disability rehabilitation and special education on Wednesday.

One of the flagship projects set for inauguration is the Composite Regional Centre at Davangere in Karnataka.

Operating under the umbrella of the National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Intellectual Disabilities (NIEPID) in Secunderabad, this centre is designed to cater to individuals with disabilities comprehensively.

It aims to provide a full spectrum of services across all 21 types of disabilities within a barrier-free environment, symbolising hope and progress for those in need, the social justice and empowerment ministry said in a statement.

Further adding to the roster of advancements are the Composite Regional Centre (CRC) buildings in Gorakhpur and Rajnandgaon.

Constructed under the auspices of the National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities (NIEPVD) in Dehradun and NIEPID in Secunderabad respectively, these buildings stand as testaments to modernity and accessibility, it said.

Equipped with state-of-the-art amenities, they are poised to serve as hubs of support and assistance for individuals with disabilities, promoting their integration into mainstream society, the statement added.

Additionally, the inauguration will include the unveiling of hostels associated with Patna and Guwahati.

These accommodations, managed under the National Institute for Locomotor Disabilities (NILD) in Kolkata and the Swami Vivekanand National Institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research (SVNIRTAR) in Cuttack, are crucial for students undergoing rehabilitation education, the ministry said.

By providing a supportive living environment, these hostels aim to facilitate the holistic development and well-being of their residents, ensuring they receive the necessary resources to thrive academically and socially.

Another noteworthy addition to the lineup is the Vocational Training Centre in Cuttack, situated at SVNIRTAR.

Representing the government's commitment to skill development, the statement said this centre offers courses aligned with the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF), tailored to the unique needs and abilities of individuals with disabilities. PTI UZM KSS KSS