Union Tribal Affairs minister inaugurates Dharti Aaba Museum in Ranchi

Ranchi, Nov 29 (PTI) Union Tribal Affairs minister Jual Oram on Saturday inaugurated the 'Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Museum' here.

The museum, set up in association with Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), was established at the Ranchi office complex of Vikas Bharati in Bishunpur, Bariyatu.

Inaugurating the museum, Oram said, "This museum is a significant effort to preserve the heritage, culture, art, and history of our tribal society. The biggest need of the tribal community is education, and I have placed this matter before the Prime Minister." He further stated that Rs 79,000 crore is being spent under a special initiative, through which 17 ministries will collectively undertake 25 types of developmental works.

These include roads, housing, water supply, electricity, health services, construction of 25 lakh tribal houses, 1,000 mobile medical units, 728 Eklavya Model Residential Schools (earlier referred to as Jawahar Central Schools), and 78 tribal museums across 63,845 villages in 2,911 blocks of 549 districts, he said.

The birthplace of Birsa Munda has now become a major pilgrimage site, Oram stated.

Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, who was also present at the event, said that under the Prime Minister's vision, 11 tribal museums are being established across the country, and the 'Dharti Aaba Birsa Munda Museum' here is an important step in this direction.

The galleries of the museum showcase a rich collection of Jharkhand's tribal communities, including arts and crafts, traditional musical instruments, chhau masks, dokra art, bamboo crafts, agricultural implements, sohrai and kohbar paintings, and objects of daily life.

Apart from this, a special gallery is also dedicated to the great freedom fighters of Jharkhand.

During the programme, a book titled 'Kranti Nayak: Dharti Aaba Birsa Munda' was also unveiled. PTI RPS RPS RG