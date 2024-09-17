Unions oppose promotion of state cadre officers to IAS

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Sep 17 (PTI) Three organisations representing Maharashtra government officers have written to the state chief secretary, seeking that the process of promoting state cadre officers to the IAS cadre be halted as there was "violation of rules".

In a memorandum sent to the state chief secretary, the three organisations - Maharashtra Rajya Mukhya Adhikari Sanghatana, Maharashtra Vikas Seva Rajpatrit Adhikari Sanghatana, Maharashtra Mantralaya Adhikari Sanghatana - have written a letter to the chief secretary on 13 September.

The organisations termed the promotions being given to fill the posts of IAS that fell vacant on January 1, 2023 as "illegal".

"Therefore, the process should be halted and promotions should not be given," they demanded.

"It is mandatory for the Maharashtra Revenue Service to be recognised as a State Civil Service by the central government for promotion and mere eight years of service on the post of deputy collector is not enough for getting the promotion," their letter said.

The unions also claimed that no documents recognising the Maharashtra Revenue Service as a State Civil Service were produced before the Civil Administrative Tribunal (CAT) and are mentioned in the court orders, the memorandum says. PTI AW NP