Unique cave fish species found in Meghalaya by Gauhati University, Lady Keane College researchers

Guwahati, May 31 (PTI) A new species of cave-dwelling loach from Meghalaya has been discovered by researchers of Gauhati University and Lady Keane College of Shillong, making it the sixth discovery of unique cave fish species in the northeastern state.

These discoveries are a testament of the state's unique biodiversity, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said.

Announcing the discovery in a post on X on Friday, Gauahti University said, "Dr Kangkan Sarma and his team from #GauhatiUniversity have discovered Schistura densiclava, a new species of cave-dwelling loach from #Meghalaya, marking their ninth such discovery." The discovery has been featured by a prominent foreign news outlet, bringing international recognition to northeast region's rich ecological heritage, it maintained.

"Hon CM of Meghalaya, Shri @SangmaConrad has congratulated the team, lauding their commitment to advancing scientific knowledge and exploration," the GU post added.

Sangma, also in a post on social media, said, "Intrigued by the discovery of a new blind cave dwelling fish species 'Schistura 'densiclava' in Krem Mawjymbuin, a limestone cave near Mawsynram, Meghalaya." He said it is the sixth discovery of unique cave fish species in Meghalaya.

"These discoveries are testament to Meghalaya's unique biodiversity and must be further researched. Thank the team led by Dr Khlur B Mukhim of Lady Keane College and Gauhati University for this amazing discovery," the chief minister added. PTI SSG SSG RG