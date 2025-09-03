Unique device to generate electricity from just air and water: IIT Indore researchers

Indore, Sep 3 (PTI) Researchers at the IIT Indore have developed a device that will generate electricity from just water and the natural process of evaporation without the need of sunlight, battery or any complex machine, officials said on Wednesday.

The device will be able to continuously provide power to small electronic devices, they said.

At the heart of the invention is a specially engineered membrane made of graphene oxide (a layered form of carbon) combined with zinc-imidazole, a stabilizing compound, the officials from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore said.

"When the membrane is partially immersed in water, it begins generating electricity as water travels upward through microscopic channels and evaporates. This evaporation-driven movement separates positive and negative ions at opposite ends of the membrane, creating a steady voltage," an official said.

A single membrane of 3 x 2 cm ² can generate up to 0.75 volts, while multiple membranes can be combined to scale up power output, according to the official.

"Remarkably, the device works not only with clean water but also with saline or muddy water, retaining stability for months. Its versatility makes it ideal for regions with unreliable electricity or limited access to power," the official said.

The potential applications range from powering environmental sensors in forests and farms to providing emergency lighting during blackouts or supporting low-power medical wearables in remote clinics, according to officials.

Unlike solar panels, the device works indoors, at night, and under cloudy conditions. Lightweight, portable, and compatible with even unfiltered water, it promises a robust solution for challenging environments, they said.

The research was done in IIT Indore's 'Sustainable Energy and Environmental Materials (SEEM) Lab' under the leadership of Prof Dhirendra K Rai.

"Think of it as a self-charging power source, fuelled by nothing more than air and water. As long as evaporation continues, the device generates electricity - quietly, cleanly, and sustainably. Our aim was to design a solution that is both affordable and effective, so it can one day find real-world use in rural and off-grid areas," he said. PTI HWP MAS GK