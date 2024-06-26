Uniqueness of India's nuclear trajectory premised on principle of 'no first use & massive retaliation': CDS Chauhan

New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) The uniqueness of India's nuclear trajectory is premised on the principle of "no first use" and "massive retaliation", Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan said on Wednesday.

In an address at a seminar, he highlighted the changing nature and characteristics of conventional warfare and geopolitical turmoil being witnessed in various parts of the world.

The Chief of Defence Staff also noted that the threat from nuclear weapons has once again occupied centre-stage in the geopolitical landscape, according to the defence ministry.

Gen Chauhan reiterated that the uniqueness of India's nuclear trajectory is premised on the principle of 'no first use and massive retaliation', it said in a statement.

He made the remarks while delivering an address on 'Nuclear Strategy: Contemporary Developments and Future Possibilities' at the seminar organised by the Centre for Air Power Studies (CAPS).

He stressed on the need for development of new doctrines as well as importance of deterrence and safeguarding "nuclear C4I2SR" (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Information, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) infrastructure.

Months after India carried out five nuclear tests in 1998, India came out with a nuclear doctrine.

In the doctrine released in 1999, India declared a "no first use" policy that essentially said the country would not be the first to launch a nuclear weapon.

At the same time, the policy says India retains the right to retaliate in response to any nuclear attack. PTI MPB ZMN