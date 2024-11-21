United colours of democracy: From centenarian to differently-abled, people make their vote count

Pune, Nov 20 (PTI) Voters from diverse age groups and different sections of society turned out in large numbers in Pune city to exercise their franchise in the Maharashtra assembly elections on Wednesday.

Advertisment

From centenarians like 100-year-old Madhavi Tikhe, a retired nurse who preferred to walk to a polling station in Kothrud with the help of her family, to young, differently-abled individuals like Tanvi Doke, a postgraduate in English literature, who arrived on a wheelchair at a booth in Mayur Colony, the spirit of democracy was on full display.

While Tikhe encouraged young electors with a simple yet powerful message, "Go and vote," Doke exemplified determination as she actively participated in polling with the support of her parents and set an example for others.

Keshav Joshi, son-in-law of Tikhe, said they first wanted to avail the vote from home facility.

Advertisment

"But as the date to fill up the necessary form passed, my mother-in-law decided to come to the polling station and cast her vote," said Joshi.

Tikhe said she turned 100 recently and was determined to fulfil her democratic duty.

"I cast my vote today and appealed to all young voters to step out of their homes and exercise their franchise as it is our right," she said.

Advertisment

Tikhe worked as a nurse at Aundh Chest Hospital in the city for 40 years before retiring.

Doke, a 27-year-old differently abled voter, was brought to the booth set up at Bal Shikshan School in Kothrud by her parents.

Her father Dr Dinesh Doke, a former bureaucrat who retired as an additional commissioner in the state social welfare department, carried a wheelchair in his car and brought it to the polling centre to facilitate his daughter's voting.

Advertisment

"I came to cast my vote for the betterment of society and to elect the right candidate who will work for the welfare of society," said Tanvi Doke, a post-graduate in English literature from the Fergusson College, who is currently doing her PhD in Indian English drama.

Vihaan, a first-time elector, said it was a great experience to cast his vote.

"As a young voter, I expect my candidate to focus on employment generation, development of the area and better infrastructure," he said.

Advertisment

Another voter Sunil Koloti, a resident of the Undri-Mohammadwadi area in the Hadapsar constituency, said his locality is facing a lot of problems such as inadequate water supply, poor road and infrastructure.

"We, as citizens, initially decided not to vote in protest. But later we decided to give a chance to candidates by presenting out charter of demands. Today, I along with other citizens cast our votes with a hope that whosoever wins will address our issues," said Koloti.

Celebrities from the Marathi film industry also came forward and appealed to people to vote.

Advertisment

Pravin Tarde, an actor and film director, said everyone should vote.

"Whenever I vote, I get a different kind of happiness and satisfaction as it is our duty and right to take part in the festival of democracy," he said.

Meanwhile, a bunch of students was spotted in the city holding banners with messages calling upon people to vote.

Advertisment

"It has been seen that a lot of people do not step out of their homes and vote. They refer to go on an outing and enjoy themselves instead of voting as it is a holiday. But we appealed to people to come out in large numbers and vote," said one of the students. PTI SPK RSY