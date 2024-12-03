United effort needed to make Nagaland TB-free: Governor

Kohima, Dec 3 (PTI) Nagaland Governor La Ganesan on Tuesday called upon political leaders, government officials and civil societies in the state to commit to be 'Nikshay Mitras' (supporters) to assist TB patients to make a TB-free Nagaland and India.

Under a Central scheme, people are encouraged to adopt tuberculosis patients and become 'Nikshay Mitras'.

“Let us commit to adopting TB patients from our respective localities, and disseminate the message of this noble cause far and wide. Our collaborative efforts will significantly complement the government's strategy, accelerating a robust response against TB,” said Ganesan while addressing a programme on the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan at Raj Bhavan here.

Legislators, bureaucrats and officials of various departments present at the programme also signed a pledge to be Nikshay Mitras to support at least one TB patient.

In 2023, India is estimated to have had 27 lakh TB cases, of which 25.1 lakh were diagnosed and put on treatment, according to central government data released last month.

La Ganesan emphasised the importance of collaborative efforts and nutrition in combating TB, he encouraged society to adopt a collective approach and become Nikshay Mitras to assist TB patients.

Currently, 410 Nikshay Mitras in Nagaland are supporting 1,000 TB patients, and their unwavering commitment would lead towards a TB-free Nagaland, and ultimately, a TB-free India, he said.

Tourism and Higher Education Minister Temjen Imna Along praised the progress of the Nikshay Mitra Campaign and highlighted the governor’s personal commitment, supporting 36 TB patients.

Commissioner and Secretary of Health and Family Welfare, Anoop Khinchi said the voluntary involvement of the community will not only help in spreading awareness but accelerate society fighting with stigma and discrimination.

With Nagaland having 3018 TB cases till September, Khinchi said concerted efforts by all sectors along with a strong political commitment and support by civil societies will go a long way in achieving desired goals.

Mission Director of Nagaland Health Mission, Dr Akuo Sorhie, shared updates on the state's TB elimination efforts, noting significant improvements in case detection and treatment outcomes.

In Nagaland, TB case detection has increased, and the state has shown notable progress, with Dimapur having the highest burden of TB cases, she said.

Sorhie highlighted the importance of screening, contact tracing, and providing nutritional support through the Nikshay Poshan Yojana, which has increased financial assistance to TB patients.

The government also introduced a TB Mukt Panchayat Initiative to empower villages in addressing TB-related challenges, with 78 villages in Nagaland achieving TB-free status in 2023, she said.

She also announced a 100-day intensified TB elimination campaign starting December 7, as part of a nationwide push to reach the 2025 goal.

Sorhie urged political leaders to take a more active role in the fight against TB, underscoring the need for strong political will and leadership to address the ongoing threat of the disease. PTI NBS NBS NN