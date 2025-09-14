United Hindu Front protests killings of Indians in US at Delhi's Jantar Mantar

New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) The United Hindu Front (UHF) on Sunday staged a protest at Jantar Mantar here against what it termed the "brutal and recurring killings" of Indians in the United States.

UHF's international working president and Rashtrawadi Shiv Sena national president Jai Bhagwan Goyal alleged that while the US imposes tariffs to weaken India's economic strength, it is also "allowing an atmosphere of hatred and violence" against Indians.

He cited the recent beheading of Karnataka resident Chandra Mouli Nag Mallaiya and the shooting of Kapil, a 26-year-old from Haryana's Jind, as examples of Indians being "selectively targeted under the guise of racial hatred." Goyal said many persons of Indian origin occupy leading positions in American politics and industry, including former Vice President Kamala Devi Harris, Congressmen Suhas Subramanyam and Ro Khanna and CEOs Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai, Arvind Krishna, Shantanu Narayen and Nikesh Arora.

"Despite the diaspora's significant contributions, Indians in the US are living in fear and insecurity. The same America that lectures the world on human rights is itself failing to protect Indians," he alleged.

The UHF demanded strict punishment for the culprits, heavy compensation for victims' families and security guarantees for Indians in the US. PTI SGV AMJ AMJ