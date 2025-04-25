United in grief and against terrorism: Muslims protest Pahalgam carnage, raise anti-Pak slogans

Bhopal, Apr 25 (PTI) Wearing black armbands, a large number of Muslim community members came out on streets of Madhya Pradesh after Friday prayers to denounce the terror attack at tourist hotspot of Pahalgam in Kashmir and seek stern action against the perpetrators of the massacre.

Members of the minority community staged protests in Bhopal, Khargone and Harda as they chanted anti-Pakistan slogans, burnt effigies of terrorism and urged the government to take strong diplomatic and military measures against Islamabad in the wake of the carnage.

Heavily armed terrorists struck a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on April 22, killing at least 26 people, mostly holiday-makers from other states, including Maharashtra, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

In Bhopal, protesters held placards with messages like "Hindustan Zindabad" (long live India) and "Pakistan Murdabad" (down with Pakistan). Muslim demonstrators, including women and children wearing black armbands, shouted slogans against Pakistan and burnt an effigy of terrorism in the state capital.

A child wearing a white skull cap was seen holding a placard reading "Stop Shedding Blood".

An angry protester said, "The incident that happened in Kashmir is murder of humanity. We want to tell the Prime Minister -- open the border with Pakistan and let the Muslims of India go there to prove their loyalty to the country." He asserted terrorism does not have a religion and those who commit such diabolical acts should be dealt with an iron hand.

The protesters demanded that terrorists responsible for the Pahalgam carnage be caught and hanged.

"We prayed (during Friday prayers) for peace and harmony in the country. We also prayed for an end to terrorism and for terrorists to be completely destroyed. We want revenge for this attack by Pakistan. Those playing with blood in Kashmir must be taught a lesson," the protesters said.

They urged the Indian government to take strong diplomatic and military actions against Pakistan.

In Khargone, a large group of Muslims set afire to an effigy of terrorism and raised anti-Pakistan slogans after Friday prayers. As the effigy was set ablaze in the Muslim-majority area of Mohan Talkies, the slogan "Pakistan Murdabad" (Down with Pakistan) echoed in the air.

Municipal councillor Adeeb Baba Pathan said, "There is no place for terrorism in Islam and the community firms stands with the government." "Muslim community members burnt an effigy of terrorism after Friday prayers. The Muslim community stands with the government. The government must take strict action. Terrorism cannot be answered with mere condemnation... bullets must be answered with bullets," he affirmed.

In Harda, many members of the Muslim community protested against the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and demanded action against the assailants. A protest was held outside the city's Jama Masjid during which Muslims wore black armbands.

Harda City Qazi Mufti Mohammad Rizwan deplored the cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, saying it was not only against humanity, but also against unity, harmony, brotherhood, peace, and ongoing development of India.

He said this tragic incident has left people of all religions, castes, and communities across the country in deep sorrow.

Demanding strict action against those responsible for the terror attack, the cleric expressed heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their members in the carnage. PTI COR LAL RSY