United INDIA bloc will dethrone NDA govt in Bihar in assembly polls: Lalu

Sasaram, Aug 17 (PTI) RJD president Lalu Prasad on Sunday asserted that a united INDIA bloc will dethrone the BJP-led NDA government in Bihar in the upcoming assembly polls.

Prasad was addressing a rally after the launch of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Sasaram.

“To strengthen the democracy, the NDA government must be thrown out of power. A united INDIA bloc will dethrone this government of thieves in the state in the assembly polls,” the RJD supremo said.

Earlier in the day in Patna, he alleged that the situation prevailing in the country under the BJP-led central government was worse than the time of the Emergency.

“We are fighting a battle against the prevailing situation in the country, which is worse than what it was during the Emergency. It is good that Rahul Gandhi is also with us,” Prasad had told reporters before departing for Sasaram.

The 1,300 km-long 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' will cover over 20 districts in Bihar. PTI PKD RBT