United opposition stopped BJP from attaining majority on its own: AAP's Sandeep Pathak

Chandigarh, Jun 11 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party leader Sandeep Pathak on Tuesday said that a united opposition stopped the BJP from attaining majority on its own as everyone joined hands for the country's sake and not for any benefits.

On tie-up with the Congress in Haryana, Pathak said the alliance was for the Lok Sabha polls and added for the forthcoming Assembly elections the AAP is capable on its own to fight.

However, the next course of action with regard to the Assembly polls will be taken by the party after an elaborate discussion with AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, he said.

Pathak was speaking to reporters here after a meeting of the AAP Haryana unit's state executive during which the party reviewed the Lok Sabha poll results and took feedback about the Kurukshetra seat which it contested.

While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is part of the INDIA bloc, contested the Kurukshetra seat, which it lost, the Congress contested the remaining nine and won five.

Pathak, the party's national general secretary (organisation) took a dig at the BJP and said "the party which talked about securing 400 seats, they were not able to secure a majority on their own".

On the AAP being part of the INDIA bloc, Pathak said they have said this right from the start that they were not part of the opposition bloc for any "fayida (benefit) or nuksan (loss)".

It was not about who gains or doesn't, he asserted.

"It was necessary for the country that the entire opposition is united. See its impact, the BJP could not cross 250 seat mark. It is a result of a united opposition. I think by forming the (INDIA bloc) alliance country benefitted," he said.

About the Kurukshetra parliamentary seat, the Rajya Sabha MP said the AAP fought the elections strongly.

The Congress also supported. With everyone's support, we fought the polls strongly and the AAP took lead in some segments of Kurukshetra parliamentary seat though it lost the seat by a narrow margin, he said.

On tie-up with the Congress, Pathak said that it was for the Lok Sabha polls.

About the upcoming Haryana Assembly polls, he said party supremo Kejriwal will decide future course.

About Kejriwal, who is currently lodged in the Tihar jail, Pathak said he will hold elaborate discussion when he comes out.

He, however, said the AAP is ready. We have a strong team in every booth across the state, he added.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda while touching upon the alliance issue in Haryana said his party's alliance with the AAP was not for contesting the Vidhan Sabha election.

When asked if the AAP's alliance with the Congress will continue for the assembly polls too, Hooda said, "As far as our alliance with the AAP goes, that was for national level (for LS polls), not at state (assembly) level." On the alliance issue, Congress leader Deepender Hooda had on Monday made it clear that it had been stated earlier too that the alliance with the AAP was for contesting the Lok Sabha polls.

"This tie up was for the Lok Sabha. For the Vidhan Sabha polls, Congress is capable on its own. We are strong in all 90 assembly constituencies and capable to fight on own," he said.

Meanwhile, Pathak said that BJP's graph in Haryana is on the decline and they will be ousted from power in the Assembly polls.

He said the people will seek an account from them regarding how many jobs they gave to the youth, people will confront them on unemployment, inflation, drug menace, farmers and other issues.

"How many schools, hospitals they build? What is the situation of law and order? The people will seek answers from them. People want a pointwise account of their ten years rule," said Pathak. PTI SUN AS AS