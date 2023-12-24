Unity among opposition parties must to counter BJP in J-K: CPI(M)'s Tarigami

Jammu, Dec 24 (PTI) Senior CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami on Sunday said unity among the opposition parties is a must to counter the BJP and provide a “credible alternative” to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertisment

Addressing a labour rally organised by the Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU) for implementation of the Minimum Wages Act at the Barnoti village of Kathua, Tarigami said the time has come to make the BJP accountable for what it has done over the last nine years of its rule.

“The BJP’s slogan of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas’ is a far cry, like the long list of promises made over the last nine years by the present dispensation. The situation is no different in Jammu and Kashmir which has suffered immensely and even lost its special status (Article 370) under the BJP,” the CPI(M) leader said.

He alleged the BJP’s promises to the people of Jammu and Kashmir have remained "unfulfilled" as “unfortunately there is nothing on the ground. Even the claims of normalcy are shattered by frequent terror incidents.” “The much talked massive investment is nowhere and educated youths are jobless, while inflation has broken the backbone of the lower and middle class,” he said, claiming that the farmers and daily wagers are also at the receiving end.

Advertisment

Demanding protection of land and jobs for the locals, he said the provision was rightly introduced by the last Dogra ruler to safeguard the interests of the local population. “They have even snatched these rights from the people, making them vulnerable to outsiders”.

He asked people to stand up together for their interests and not to get divided on the basis of colour, caste, creed, region and religion.

Tarigami also advocated opposition unity and said, “We have to join hands and put our weight together to offer a credible alternative to the people.” “Various highways and other projects are going on in Jammu and Kashmir but the concerned companies are reluctant to implement the Minimum Wages Act in letter and spirit,” he said, demanding equal wages to workers as per their skill at par with their counterparts in other parts of the country. PTI TAS MNK TAS MNK MNK