Unity in action, dignity in freedom was Vallabhbhai Patel’s gift to nation: Telangana Guv

Hyderabad, Sep 14 (PTI) Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Sunday said “unity in action, dignity in freedom” was Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s gift to the nation, while urging citizens to remember the martyrs of Hyderabad Liberation.

Speaking after inaugurating a photo exhibition to commemorate Hyderabad Liberation Day here, the governor highlighted the historic significance of September 17, 1948.

“That was the defining day when Hyderabad State became part of India’s soul. Despite the tyranny of the Razakars, the people of Hyderabad stood firm. They fought, they suffered, but ultimately, they triumphed. It is our sacred duty to honour their memory and pass on their story to future generations,” he said.

The exhibition, organised by the Central Bureau of Communication under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, depicts historic events and personalities from the Hyderabad Liberation movement.

Varma said it should reach all citizens of the state.

The erstwhile Hyderabad State, under the Nizam’s rule, was annexed to the Indian Union following ‘Operation Polo’, a police action that culminated on September 17, 1948.

Varma also inaugurated a virtual exhibition, 'Liberation of Hyderabad Samsthan', developed by the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM) and the Salar Jung Museum.

The gallery traces Hyderabad’s history through the Nizam’s rule, socio-economic conditions, the rise of nationalism, the Hyderabad crisis, Operation Polo, and the eventual integration with India.

Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, addressing the gathering, recalled the decisive role of India’s first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

“Though attempts were made to merge Hyderabad with Pakistan, it was Sardar Patel, through Operation Polo, who ensured its union with India,” he said.

He added that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the Union government remains committed to honouring the sacrifices of martyrs and observing Liberation Day annually.

BJP MP Etala Rajender, Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao, Additional Director General of PIB Shruti Patil, and Deputy Director Manas Krishnakant were among the dignitaries present, according to an official press release.

The four-day exhibition, featuring nearly 50 panels, will remain open to the public at Parade Grounds until September 17, it added. PTI VVK SSK VVK SSK ADB