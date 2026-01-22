Unity in diversity must remain India's guiding principle for it to be global power: Farooq Abdullah

Jammu, Jan 22 (PTI) National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Thursday stressed that unity in diversity must continue to be India's guiding principle if the country is to realise its aspiration of becoming a global power.

Addressing a gathering in Naushera of Rajouri district on the 649th Prakash Parv of Shri Guru Ravidas Maharaj, he urged people to imbibe the values of love, compassion, peace, and harmony that are cherished by all religions and preached by seers throughout history.

"Preserving unity and strengthening the bonds of brotherhood is the greatest tribute we can pay to saints who devoted their lives to the cause of social justice and equality," said Abdullah, who was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary at the gathering.

He said these principles are more relevant than ever, particularly at a time when certain forces are attempting to divide society on the basis of region and religion for their own vested interests.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister expressed hope that the life and teachings of Guru Ravidas would continue to inspire people to work selflessly for the welfare of humanity, transcending barriers of caste, creed, and colour.

Cautioning against the growing tendencies of hatred, he said such forces have already created divisions within society and stressed the urgent need to bridge these divides.

"We must pledge to ensure a life of dignity for every individual... Unity in diversity must continue to be India's guiding principle if the country is to realise its aspiration of becoming a global power," he said.

Reiterating his appeal for peace and calm, Abdullah said maintaining harmony has been the proud and glorious tradition of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly the Jammu region.

He asserted that any attempts to undermine this ethos must be firmly rejected and isolated.