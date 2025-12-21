Unity, inclusivity vital for nation-building, says Maharashtra minister

Mumbai, Dec 21 (PTI) Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil has said unity, inclusivity and collective responsibility are vital for nation-building, and science, education and innovation are tools to address social challenges.

Patil was speaking at the release of the book "More from Less for More: Innovation's Holy Grail" by Padma Vibhushan awardee Dr Raghunath Anant Mashelkar and Sushil Borde, organised by Eternal Corporate Media Pvt Ltd and Inspiring India at the Taj Mahal Palace here on the occasion of International Human Solidarity Day on Saturday.

He lauded Dr Mashelkar, saying he has conveyed a message of human welfare through science, education and innovation, and inspired the future generation.

Speaking on the significance of International Human Solidarity Day, Patil said unity, inclusivity and collective responsibility are vital for nation-building, and science, education and innovation are tools to address poverty, inequality and social challenges.

"Creating equal opportunities despite inequality is central to Dr Mashelkar's philosophy and will inspire youth, start-ups, researchers and policymakers," he said.

The minister said Dr Mashelkar made valuable contributions to the effective implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) after Prime Minister Narendra Modi put forth its vision.

Dr Mashelkar's guidance on reforms in higher and technical education, the NEP and the policy on artificial intelligence have helped Maharashtra emerge as a leading state in implementing the policy, he said. PTI ND ARU