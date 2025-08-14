Unity key to making India world's greatest nation: Ladakh MP

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Ladakh MP Mohmad Haneefa on Thursday said all communities and religious groups contributed to India's freedom struggle, and unity is key to making India the world's strongest nation.

In a message a day ahead of the 79th Independence Day, the Ladakh MP paid tributes to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives for the nation.

"I congratulate everyone on the 79th Independence Day. This freedom was not easy to get, many sacrifices were made by people," Haneefa told PTI.

"Every time there has been a war, our brave soldiers sacrificed their lives on the borders. I salute all the soldiers who have laid down their lives for the country," he said.

Haneefa, who is from the Kargil region of Ladakh, said he has spent his childhood around soldiers of the Indian Army.

"I know in what situation our Army guards our borders. I come from a border area, Kargil in Ladakh, where we have spent our childhood amid soldiers -- whether snow, heat or rain, they stay there guarding the border," he said.

"I appeal to the people, there are many sacrifices behind this freedom," he said.

The Ladakh MP said people of all communities and religions have sacrificed for the nation. "We should contribute towards protecting the unity in the country. To make it the world's strongest nation, we should rise above narrow differences," he said. PTI AO KSS KSS